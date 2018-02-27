Keep complainants' identities secret: PM

Malcolm Turnbull says MPs should keep secret the identities of people who make sexual harassment allegations.

Labor's Tanya Plibersek asked the prime minister about the issue after the identity of a woman who alleged Barnaby Joyce had sexually harassed her was leaked to the media.

"Members of parliament privy to those complaints should not disclose the identity of the complainant. If the honourable member wants to make an allegation against any member of parliament, she should stand up and do so," Mr Turnbull told parliament on Tuesday.