U.S. companies snub NRA after Florida high school shooting

(Reuters) - Several U.S. companies are cutting ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA) and gun manufacturers in the wake of a shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school last week.

The second-deadliest shooting at a U.S. public school has revived the long-running U.S. debate over gun rights and brought the NRA back under renewed scrutiny.

Gun control activists have campaigned in recent days, with demands ranging from banning semi-automatic guns like the one used in the Florida shooting to asking public pension funds to sell gun stocks.



First National Bank Of Omaha: The bank said it will not renew a contract with the NRA to issue a NRA-branded Visa card.



BlackRock Inc: BlackRock said it will speak with weapons makers and distributors "to understand their response", putting pressure on companies such as Sturm Ruger & Co Inc and American Outdoor Brands Corp.



Enterprise Holdings Inc: National Car Rental, Enterprise and Alamo, the three brands owned by the company, will end their discount program with the NRA, effective March 26.



Wyndham Worldwide Corp: Tweeted it is no more affiliated with the NRA, having ended its relationship late last year.



Best Western Hotels & Resorts: Best Western ended any association with the NRA in 2014.



Symantec Corp: Symantec said it has stopped a program with the NRA that offered discounts for its LifeLock identity theft product.



Chubb Ltd: The insurer said that it will stop underwriting a NRA-branded insurance policy for gun owners.



MetLife Inc: The insurer ended an auto and home incentive program for NRA members.



North American Van Lines Inc: The company scrapped its affiliate relationship with the NRA.



Delta Air Lines Inc: Airliner severed marketing ties with the NRA.



United Airlines: Airliner cut marketing ties with NRA.



Avis Budget Group Inc: Ended partnership with NRA, effective March 26. (http://cnnmon.ie/2GE0XYC)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: The company tweeted, "We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA's rental car discount program with Hertz."



Lockton Companies Inc: The privately held insurance broker said it would no longer sell NRA-endorsed products.





