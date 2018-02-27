NBL's Kings retain Andrew Gaze as coach

Sydney Kings coach Andrew Gaze has been put on notice after retaining his job despite his team finishing second-last in his first two NBL campaigns.

Andrew Gaze has been reappointed coach of the Sydney Kings despite their poor NBL form.

Kings owner Harvey Lister said on Tuesday Boomers great Gaze had been reappointed for next season following a review.

Lister said key injuries had hampered the team this season - they were without captain Kevin Lisch for much of it and improved markedly when he returned to combine with gun mid-season signing Jerome Randle in the back court.

But he has stressed to managing director Jeff Van Groningen and Gaze that only a play-offs berth will do next season.

"We always anticipated it would take three years to stabilise this club and find success and I believe that we are on track to do that," Lister said.

"However, I have made it clear to the managing director and head coach heading into the 2018-19 season that anything other than reaching the play-offs will not be acceptable.

"I am very encouraged by the retention and recruitment plans that they have outlined and look forward to the season ahead.

The Kings record in the past season - 11 wins and 17 losses - was slightly worse than the previous year when they were 13-15.

But six wins from their last seven games plus the strong late season form of shooting guard Jason Cadee, veteran Brad Newley and import forward Perry Ellis and the development of young big men Isaac Humphries and Dane Pineau were seen as factors to support the current regime.