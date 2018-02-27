Welfare drug tests face Senate rematch

Controversial plans to drug test welfare recipients face another difficult battle to get through the Senate after the laws were withdrawn last year.

But new Social Services Minister Dan Tehan wants opposition parties to work with him to get the trial program up.

"The trial is not about taking away payments," he told parliament on Tuesday.

"This is about helping those people with a problem get treatment, help them help themselves and then get a job."

The Turnbull government had originally hoped to drug test 5000 Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients across three trial sites in NSW, Queensland and Western Australia from January.

But the government acknowledged in December it did not have the numbers to pass it, and it was stripped out of a welfare reform bill.

Under the government's original plan, anyone who tested positive would have been shunted onto cashless welfare cards, while those who fail more than once would be referred to medical professionals for treatment.

Labor and the Greens opposed the drug tests, arguing they would demonise welfare recipients.

Doctors and community groups were also deeply critical of the drug tests, arguing they would prove an expensive, paternalistic and potentially damaging waste of time.

But Mr Tehan said people who test positive would have access to treatment and rehabilitation.

"We have measures that will safeguard the vulnerable, including people who may be the victims of domestic violence or homelessness," he said.

"I say to those opposite that this is a trial. We encourage you to work with us."

Labor said there was no change to its opposition to the proposed laws, which Mr Tehan will introduce into parliament on Wednesday.