Fruit fly risks Tassie brand, says fed MP

Local economies are being devastated and the Tasmanian brand is at risk because of a catastrophic fruit fly outbreak, federal Labor MP Justine Keay says.

Her Tasmanian electorate of Braddon is being hit hard by the outbreak that she says is the result of biosecurity failures through funding and staff cuts at both state and federal levels.

The outbreak, first identified in January, is hurting local economies, jobs and businesses, she said.

China won't accept produce from within a fruit fly exclusion zone in the state's north, while Taiwan has locked out Tasmanian fruit.

"Farmers are forced to sell their product in other markets and are receiving half the price they would have if they could export to China," Ms Keay said.

"Worse, the Tasmanian brand is being damaged and potentially Tasmania's fruit fly free status has been compromised because of systemic failures by this government and the Tasmanian state Liberal government."

Former agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce rolled his eyes while Ms Keay targeted federal biosecurity standards, before rising to take aim at cuts by Labor.

"The Labor Party decimate the agricultural budget which, through the $4 billion agricultural white paper, we had to refurbish our investment in biosecurity measures," he said.

He also praised government agencies for containing outbreaks of Panama disease TR 4 and white spot.