Panthers count on end to NRL halves swap

Most NRL clubs were at sixes and sevens during the silly season but Penrith coach Anthony Griffin is hoping he's finally got those numbers sorted in 2018.

NSW and Kangaroos half James Maloney was Penrith's key NRL off-season recruit.

While three-quarters of the clubs have a new halves combination entering the 2018 season, Griffin has been messing about with his since his arrival at Penrith two years ago.

But the recruitment of two-time premiership five-eighth James Maloney to partner young gun Nathan Cleary has the coach hopeful his days of revolving halves are finally over.

And with it the Panthers are ready to improve on semi-finals finishes in 2016 and 2017.

When Griffin took the reins at the Panthers, veteran halves Jamie Soward and Peter Wallace were expected to lead the club.

Penrith got within two games of the grand final but only after whiz-kids Bryce Cartwright and Cleary took over midway through the season.

Last season, youngster Te Maire Martin joined Cleary in the halves but he was moved on to North Queensland mid-year while then-skipper Matt Moylan was shifted to five-eighth.

Then injuries and off-field issues forced Griffin to blood budding talent Tyrone May in the No.6 jumper, and he suffered a torn ACL as the Panthers again fell in the second week of the finals.

Griffin took a glass half-full approach when looking back at his revolving door of halves.

"The strength of our club, though, is the fact that we haven't been settled there and we performed very well," Griffin said.

"There's a lot of clubs with settled halves who would've liked to have gone to the second last week of the playoffs both years.

"We've been doing that with a brilliant halfback but an inexperienced one and he's had half a dozen partners the last few years.

"Barring injury, hopefully you'll see a settled halves this year."

Griffin does not think any big changes are necessary.

Maloney is the only notable addition to a roster which has lost arguably its biggest match winners - with Moylan swapped for Maloney at Cronulla and Cartwright released to join Gold Coast.

In fact, Griffin believes only injuries and a habitual issue of slow starts to the season are potential major impediments to another finals run.

"To our credit, we haven't started well the last couple of years, but we got down to the last six through a lot of determination and resilience and belief," he said.

"There's plenty of that within the group.

"We just need to get our football better early on in the year and I think that consistency of position and bringing (Maloney) in will help with that.

"Even though we're starting this year with a different halves combination, I think it'll help us be consistent, the two guys we've got there now."

PANTHERS

Ladder finishes over the past three seasons: 2017 - 7th, semi-finals, 2016 - 6th, semi-finals, 2015 - 11th

Coach: Anthony Griffin

Captain: Peter Wallace

Gains: James Maloney (Sharks), Tyrone Phillips (Bulldogs)

Losses: Sitaleki Akauola (Warrington), Bryce Cartwright, Leilani Latu, Mitch Rein (Titans), Matt Moylan (Sharks).

Best team: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Peter Wallace (c), 10. James Tamou, 11. Isaah Yeo, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Trent Merrin. Bench: 14. Tyrone Peachey, 15. Sam McKendry, 16. James Fisher-Harris, 17. Viliame Kikau.

Predicted finish: 6th

Betting: $15