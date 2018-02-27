Senator worried about definitions of porn

A crossbench senator is worried the classification of pornography in Australia is misleading women about what is "normal" about their bodies.

Liberal Democrat David Leyonhjelm used a Senate committee hearing in Canberra on Tuesday to question the Communications Department about what defines hardcore and softcore porn.

Senator Leyonhjelm asked whether the department was aware of the airbrushing of female genitalia in softcore porn.

Officials said they were not personally aware.

"Are you aware of the argument of this airbrushing, which is said to be occurring, has contributed to a misunderstanding amongst women as to what is normal," he asked.

The senator said he had also heard airbrushing was leading to plastic surgery - something members of the department again said they weren't privy to.

"You must move in sheltered circles," Senator Leyonhjelm said.

The department agreed to look into the matter and report back to the committee.