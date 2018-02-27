Favourites draw wide in Australian Guineas

A number of Australian Guineas fancies including Cliff's Edge and Grunt will have to overcome wide draws in the Group One race for three-year-olds at Flemington.

A capacity field of 16 plus two emergencies has been declared for Saturday's $1 million 1600m-race with the Darren Weir-trained Cliff's Edge drawing 16 while Grunt has drawn 17.

They will jump from the two outside gates if first emergency Paret (barrier 18) doesn't gain a start.

Favourite Cliff's Edge eased from $4.60 to $5 with the TAB after the draw with Grunt out to $6 from $5.

Along with Cliff's Edge, Weir also has Peaceful State (barrier 11) in the Guineas while Grunt is one of three runners for trainer Mick Price with Mighty Boss to start from barrier two and Holy Snow from 14.

Aaron Purcell has accepted for three runners including Group One-winning filly Aloisia who has barrier 13.

The Tony McEvoy-trained Bring Me Roses is the other filly in the race and she will jump from the inside gate.