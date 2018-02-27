Whyte ponders future after Westgarth death

Australian Lucas Browne's next opponent is weighing up his future in the ring following the death of boxer Scott Westgarth.

Dillian Whyte struggles to get up after being knocked down by Anthony Joshua in 2015.

Dillian Whyte says Westgarth's death has made him reconsider his future but will not allow himself to think further about the tragedy until his heavyweight bout with Browne at London's 02 Arena on March 24.

Even while Whyte, 29, is hoping to earn his first world-title fight he was saddened and alarmed by Westgarth's death, which came in the early hours of Sunday after the light-heavyweight fell ill following his points victory over Dec Spellman on Saturday.

Whyte has long fought against his family's wishes, but despite recognising the dangers involved, dismissed suggestions the sport should be banned.

"I'd be lying if I said it doesn't," Whyte responded, when asked if he'd thought about his career since learning about what had happened to Westgarth, who was 31. "But I just try not to think about that.

"If you think about it, there are so many things that can play on your mind and affect your performance. So I just try to think, 'I've accepted the fight, trained, I'm going to go in there and have a fight and try and look after myself, be the best I can be defensively and try and do as much damage as I can before it gets done to me'.

"It's a bit harsh saying that but that's the reality of the sport.

"Boxing is full of stupidly and ignorantly proud fighters. Fighters don't want to seem like they're scared or they're nervous or weak but I'm sure it plays a part in everyone's minds because we've all been there, we've all seen it."

Discussing suggestions boxing should be banned, Whyte said: "It's nonsense. More people suffer from concussion and stuff from rugby than they do in boxing.

"Even MotoGP drivers suffer from being unconscious and other things.

"No one wants to lose a family member. But I just hope they can see from the point of view (Westgate) died doing something he enjoyed. There is no happy time to die but if I had the choice to die doing something silly or die trying to do something that is going to better my life and my family's life and something I want to do ...

"Boxing definitely saved my life. I've been stabbed, I've been shot. I wasn't the best kid. I was running around being crazy and excited and I thought it was cool at the time."