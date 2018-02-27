Sexting common among teens, shows study

Parents of teenagers may deny it but there is a good chance their child may be among the estimated one in seven teens sending sexually explicit texts, or the one in four to have received a 'sext'.

Researchers at the University of Calgary, Canada, conducted a meta-analysis of all the published research literature on sexting, drawing from 39 international studies between 2009 and 2016.

The data involved a total of 110,000 teens aged between 12 and 17 from numerous countries including Australia.

Published in journal JAMA Pediatrics, the study found 15 per cent of them had sent sexts and 27 per cent had received one.

The researchers say this marks an "unsurprising" rise in sexting prevalence during this seven year period, which correlates with the introduction of the smartphone.

A 2009 study found four per cent of youth reported sending a sext and 15 per cent reported receiving nude or semi-nude images.

Older teens were more likely to engage in sexting than their younger peers, and boys and girls were equally likely to participate in sexting.

Of concern to the researchers, an estimated 10 per cent had forwarded a sext without consent or had a sext forwarded without consent.

"The prevalence of sexting has increased in recent years and increases as youth age. Further research focusing on non-consensual sexting is necessary to appropriately target and inform intervention, education, and policy efforts," the authors wrote.

Previous research conducted in Australia showed sexting was relatively common among teens.

In 2015, the Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health & Society (ARCSHS), La Trobe University, published a study on the sexting behaviour of Year 10, 11 and 12 students.

It found nearly half (42 per cent) of the more than 2000 students to take part in the Fifth National Survey of Australian Secondary Students and Sexual Health had received sexually explicit images from a fellow student.

One in four students (26 per cent) had sent a sexually explicit image of themselves and one in 10 had sent a sexually explicit image of someone else.

The Australian study also found 22 per cent of students had used social media for sexual reasons.