Banks and miners drive share market gain

The share market is higher as a positive lead from Wall Street and higher iron ore prices drive gains for its two largest sectors.

Australian shares have opened up half a per cent as positive sentiment sweeps through global indexes

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 0.6 per cent at 6,076.5 points at 1200 AEDT, as miners, banks and insurers rise in value.

A gain for the market on Tuesday would be the fifth straight session in positive territory, a run not achieved since mid-December.

Stocks have been higher since trade opened following a positive lead from Wall Street, where stocks hit their highest level in more than three weeks as easing concerns about US interest rate hikes contributed to a fall in Treasury yields.

Locally, resources giant Rio Tinto was up 1.2 per cent after it struck a $345 million deal to sell several of its aluminium assets in Europe.

Stronger iron ore prices were also a factor, with BHP Billiton up 1.3 per cent, Fortescue Metals Group up 1.1 per cent and BlueScope Steel 3.4 per cent higher.

Mineral sands miner Iluka Resources was 4.9 per cent stronger after its annual revenue increased by 39 per cent, though impairments weighed in its bottom line.

All four major banks were in positive territory, with National Australia Bank posting the strongest gain, of 1.4 per cent.

Macquarie Group was up 1.7 per cent and Insurance Australia Group was 1.4 per cent higher.

Caltex Australia gained 4.1 per cent to $36.425 after it said it will spend up to $120 million to buy out its franchisees and have only company owned service stations by 2020, and delivered full year financial results that met its guidance.

Fruit and vegetable grower Costa Group has soared 9.5 per cent to $6.82 after it said its half-year profit rose 15 per cent and the company upgraded its forecast for annual profit growth to 25 per cent.

The Australian dollar is slightly weaker against the US dollar, ahead of US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's first questioning from US Congress since he took over from Janet Yellen.

ON THE ASX:

* The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 34.3 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 6,076.5 at 1200 AEDT.

* The broader All Ordinaries index was up 31.9 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 6,178 points

* The SPI200 futures contract was up 37 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 6,052 points.

* National turnover was 1.6 billion securities traded worth $2.7 billion.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 1200 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 78.64 US cents, from 78.78 US cents on Monday

* 84.03 Japanese yen, from 83.92 yen

* 63.78 euro cents, from 63.91 euro cents

* 56.30 British pence, from 56.20 pence

* 107.77 NZ cents, from 107.39 NZ cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 1200 AEDT was $US1,335.04 per fine ounce, from $US1,339.81 per fine ounce on Monday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 1200 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 1.9569pct, from 1.9551pct

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.7109pct, from 2.7179pct

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* March 2018 10-year bond futures contract at 97.245 (implying a yield of 2.755pct), from 97.235 (2.765pct) on Monday

* March 2018 3-year bond futures contract at 97.925 (2.075pct) from 97.930 (2.070pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)