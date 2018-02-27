Quake shuts PNG production for Santos

Santos says production at the Exxon-led LNG Hides plant and Kutubu gas facilities in Papua New Guinea have been shut down following a magnitude-7.5 earthquake in the country's southern highlands.

The company on Tuesday said no staff or contractors have been hurt, with all personnel accounted for.

Production will remain shut down while a full assessment is made, Santos said.

Oil Search said on Monday it was shutting down its production operations in the region.

Both Santos and Oil Search have said they will update the market about any material impacts.

Santos shares were down 0.9 per cent at $5.025 at 1220 AEDT, and Oil Search shares were up 0.6 per cent at $7.545.