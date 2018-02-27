Tas Liberals on track for tight win: poll

Tasmania's Liberal government is likely to be re-elected with a slim majority, according to a poll days out from Saturday's state election.

Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman's popularity has jumped 13 points ahead of Saturday's election.

An EMRS survey of 1000 voters released on Tuesday has shown a surge in the Liberals approval rating to 46 per cent.

Support is up 12 points since December, when it was dead even with Labor at 34 per cent.

Political analyst Kevin Bonham said it would likely translate to the Liberals winning 13 seats - the amount required to form a majority government - on March 3, with Labor getting 10 and the Greens two.

"The Liberals seem to have succeeded in convincing voters that only they can win majority government and that causes a bit of a snowball effect," he said.

Premier Will Hodgman's popularity as preferred leader has jumped 13 points to 48 per cent, while Opposition Leader Rebecca White has slid six points to 41.

Ms White said Labor hadn't given up.

"I've been really encouraged by the amount of support I've received right across Tasmania," she told reporters at Penguin while announcing $45 million for sustainable agriculture.

"It's not just about me, it's the strength of our team and the messages we're taking to the election."

The Greens' support has dropped from 17 per cent to 12 per cent - their lowest level in eight years.

Backing for the Jacqui Lambie Network - which earlier in the campaign had a decent chance of picking up a seat in the state's north - has halved from eight per cent to four.

"There's no evidence that they're getting a seat," Mr Bonham said.

"In the electorate that is their strongest, Braddon, which is Lambie's home base, their candidates are quite obscure."