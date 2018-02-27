Nuuausala returns to bolster Roosters bench

News

Nuuausala, who played 153 games for the Roosters between 2007 and 2014, was released by English Super League club Wigan last week citing homesickness.

The former Kiwi Test prop was spotted in the Roosters' family seating at Saturday's NRL trial match against Manly, and the club announced his signing on Tuesday morning.

"I'm very happy to be back at the Roosters. The club is my home and everyone at the Roosters is like my family," Nuuausala said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all the old faces and meeting everyone new at the club, and then getting straight into training, and doing my best for the team here."

Nuuausala, who was part of the Roosters' premiership-winning team in 2013, toured Australia with Wigan earlier this month as part of the historic Super League visit.

However, the 31-year-old opted to stay behind, in a bid to make a return to the NRL after last playing for Canberra in 2016.

He will start training with the Roosters immediately and will add strength to Trent Robinson's bench, which could also possibly include Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Zane Tetevano.

"It's great to welcome Frank-Paul Nuuausala back home to the Roosters," Robinson said.

"Frank's a good man and an experienced campaigner who still has a lot of good footy in him.

"He adds depth to our forwards and we're all pleased to see him back in Roosters colours."

