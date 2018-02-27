Cabcharge slashes H1 loss 95% to $5.1m

Cabcharge has slashed its first-half loss by 95 per cent to $5.1 million after the expansion of its fleet size helped lift revenue despite stiff competition from ride-sharing service Uber.

The company has cut its net loss for the six months to December 31 from $106.8 million in the prior corresponding period as organic growth and the acquisition of Yellow Cabs Queensland helped raise revenue 13.8 per cent to $90 million.

But Cabcharge has stayed in the red after making a non-cash impairment charge of $12.3 million against the value of taxi licence plates, and it has cut its interim dividend from 10 cents to four cents, fully franked.