Chautauqua refuses to jump in trial

Champion sprinter Chautauqua will have another attempt at a barrier trial after twice refusing to jump out of the gates in two heats at Randwick.

Multiple G1 winner Chautauqua (fore) will have to trial again after refusing twice at Rosehill.

The seven-year-old has a history of coming out of the barriers slowly but on Tuesday he decided he wanted no part of his 1050m-heat won by the speedy Houtzen from Group One winner Happy Clapper who closed late.

Racing NSW stewards gave permission for Chautauqua to line up in the next trial but the same thing happened.

Stewards ordered he must compete in another trial before his scheduled return in the Group One Canterbury Stakes on Saturday week,

The Hawkes Racing team indicated that was likely to be at Warwick Farm on Monday.

Chautauqua has won almost $9 million and his wins include the past three runnings of the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.