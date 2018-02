Iluka Resources has trimmed its full-year loss by nearly a quarter to $171.6 million with the mineral sands miner's revenue lifting 39 per cent.

Revenue for the 12 months to December 31 jumped to $1.08 billion but Iluka stayed in the red due to $185 million of previously announced impairments, mostly against its Hamilton mineral separation plant.

Nonetheless, Iluka has reinstated a final dividend declaring a payout of 25 cents a share, fully franked.