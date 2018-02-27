Wool body to face independent review

Australia's scandal-plagued wool industry peak marketing and research body will face an independent review of its performance and governance.

Australian Wool Innovation last year faced accusations of impropriety in board elections over the use of proxies.

That came after a controversy surrounding chairman Wal Merriman viewing farmers through a one-way mirror during an "anonymous" focus group.

Mr Merriman has also apologised for telling an ABC journalist to f*** off when asked to comment on the mirror incident.

"The 42,000 wool levy payers have the right to expect their industry body to work hard in the interests of woolgrowers," Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said.

The review will be conducted over the next six months, ahead of this year's WoolPoll, where farmers set AWI's funding.

AWI chief executive Stuart McCullough said he welcomed the independent review of performance.

"This is a normal part of our business cycle as an opportunity for our stakeholders to see the benefits delivered for woolgrowers," Mr McCullough said.