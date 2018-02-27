RugbyU: All Black prop Wyatt Crockett to retire

Wellington, Feb 26, 2018 (AFP) - - All Black prop Wyatt Crockett announced his international retirement Tuesday and said this season would be his last with Super Rugby champions the Canterbury Crusaders.

The 35-year-old has earned 71 Test caps since his debut in 2009, including a role in New Zealand's successful 2015 World Cup campaign.

He has also made more Super Rugby appearances than any other player in the competition, running out for his 188th Crusaders' match last Saturday.

"It is never an easy thing to know when the time is right, but my family have made a number of sacrifices over the past 13 years which have allowed me to live out my dream," he said.

"Now it's time for me to give back to them, simply by being there more than I have been able to as a professional rugby player."

Crockett said he would remain in New Zealand after leaving the Crusaders and had signed a two-year contract with Tasman in the domestic Mitre 10 Cup.

ns/mp/aph