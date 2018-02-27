Costa Group first-half profit grows 14.5%

Costa Group has lifted underlying first-half profit 14.5 per cent to $28.6 million after a near 10 per cent rise in revenue for the fruit and vegetable grower.

Revenue for the six months to December 31 rose 9.8 per cent to $489.4 million, with citrus and tomato the stand out categories for the ASX-listed firm.

Net profit jumped more than fourfold to $66.2 million on a $40.1 million non-cash gain in the revaluation of Costa Group's interest in berry grower African Blue, and the company raised its interim dividend by a cent to five cents, fully franked.