US doesn't dictate to Aust on navy: Bishop

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has indicated Australia could resist US calls for the navy to conduct joint freedom of navigation patrols in the South China Sea despite US President Donald Trump saying he would "love" it to happen.

Julie Bishop it's not for other countries to dictate to us what we should do in the South China Sea.

Ms Bishop says Australia already upholds its rights to freedom of navigation and overflight of the South China Sea.

"If we decide that we need to undertake more exercises in the South China Sea then we'll do it. But it's not for other countries to dictate to Australia and they don't," she told ABC radio on Tuesday.