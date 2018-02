Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

CAB - CABCHARGE

CGC - COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS

CTX - CALTEX AUSTRALIA

Earnings reports continue to trickle in on Tuesday.

ISD - ISENTIA

Isenita chief executive John Croll has quit his position on the same day the media monitoring group announced a $4 million half-year loss.

RIO - RIO TINTO

Resources giant Rio Tinto says it has received a binding $345 million offer from Hydro to acquire its aluminium assets.