U.S. labor agency overturns major ruling, citing Trump appointee's conflict

By Daniel Wiessner

(Reuters) - A U.S. labor agency on Monday overturned a recent decision that made it more difficult for companies to be held liable for labor law violations by contractors and franchisees, saying an appointee of President Donald Trump had a conflict of interest.

The National Labor Relations Board said board member William Emanuel, who joined the agency last year, should not have taken part in the decision because it overturned a 2015 board ruling in a separate case involving his former law firm, Littler Mendelson.

Monday's decision reinstates the 2015 ruling, which had been heavily criticized by business groups for expanding the definition of "joint employment" under federal labor law. But it may only be a temporarily setback for companies, as the board is likely to revisit the issue in a future case.

The NLRB in a 3-2 decision in December said companies are only joint employers of contractors' workers when they have direct control over working conditions. The board said an Iowa construction company was the joint employer of a contractor's employees.

The decision overturned a board ruling involving sanitation company Browning-Ferris Industries that said a company only needs to exercise indirect control over workers to be considered a joint employer.

Littler Mendelson, one of the largest law firms in the world that focuses exclusively on labor law, represented a staffing company involved in the Browning-Ferris case.

In a Feb. 9 memo, the NLRB's inspector general said that by taking part in the December decision, Emanuel may have violated an executive order prohibiting presidential appointees from handling any matter involving former employers or clients for two years after taking office.

The board on Monday said it was vacating the decision in light of that finding.

Trey Kovacs, a labor policy expert with the conservative Competitive Enterprise Institute, said Monday's development underscored the need for Congress to pass a bill that would narrow the definition of joint employment under federal law.

"Without a permanent legislative fix, the overly broad and vague Obama-era Browning-Ferris joint employer standard is once again a threat to entrepreneurs and workers nationwide," Kovacs said.



(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)