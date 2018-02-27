Coalition dog-whistling on migrants: Labor

Labor has accused the government of dog-whistle politics as the Home Affairs department considers a new plan to use spies to covertly vet potential migrants.

Home Affairs boss Michael Pezzullo has flagged a tougher monitoring regime for potential migrants.

The Turnbull government is considering a new vetting system with three assessment points - in the potential migrant's home country, once they arrive in Australia and upon applying for citizenship.

"It wouldn't surprise me that this government would use whatever dog whistle it can against potential refugees, potential migrants to this country," Labor senator Doug Cameron told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

"Nothing would surprise me what (Home Affairs Minister) Peter Dutton would do."

Home Affairs department boss Michael Pezzullo told The Daily Telegraph the new assessment procedure would scrutinise people's previous behaviour to ensure they were honestly answering questions when applying for Australian citizenship.

"Prior to you even getting citizenship, before you even migrate, the government is looking at how do you make an assessment using intelligence, using all sources of information," he said.

He denies it was a way to exclude non-Anglo or non-white people, saying it would embed the Australian values framework in law.

But Senator Cameron said the policy would not hold up either domestically or internationally.

However, his Labor colleague Jenny McAllister said the opposition would wait to see the detail and seek the advice of security agencies.

She noted had the idea emerged earlier, senators could have explored it in detail on Monday when Mr Pezzullo spent much of the day before a Senate estimates hearing.

Liberal senator James Paterson said assessing the values of migrants was one of the most important predictors of whether they would be a good citizen.

"The system does need to be robust and needs to ensure we are accurately assessing their values and that the test isn't being gamed in any way," he told reporters.

Crossbench senator David Leyonhjelm said he was happy to substantially raise the bar on citizenship but he had his doubts about the screening of migrants before they even reached Australia.