Labor: Older Australians left in limbo

Federal Labor has accused the government of leaving older Australians, including some with dementia, in limbo waiting for home care packages.

More than 100,000 people are on a waiting list for the care initiative announced a year ago, according to health department figures from September.

"Without intervention, the waiting list will continue to grow, with more and more vulnerable older Australians forced into limbo without care," Labor ageing spokeswoman Julie Collins said in a statement on Tuesday.