Former finance minister Nene to be re-appointed in South Africa cabinet reshuffle: sources

Reuters
Reuters /

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Former South African finance minister Nhlanhla Nene will be re-appointed to the position in a cabinet reshuffle to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at 1930 GMT on Monday, two sources told Reuters.

"The man who was replaced will come back. It is Nene," said one source with knowledge of the appointment.
When asked if Nene would be reappointed, a second source said "yes".


(Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Alex Winning; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams)

