Factbox: Chinese automakers' international alliances

(Reuters) - China's Zheijiang Geely Holding Group [GEELY.UL] $9 billion stake in Germany's Daimler <DAIGn.DE> marks the biggest move so far in a global acquisition spree by its chairman Li Shufu.

Geely has been doing such deals for nearly a decade, either directly or through Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>.

Other Chinese carmakers are not new to investing in international markets either. Below is an overview of Chinese automakers and their international alliances:

BAIC <1958.HK> - Beijing Benz, established in 1984 - a passenger car joint venture of BAIC, Daimler AG, and Daimler North East - Beijing Hyundai Motor Company Corporation, 2002 – joint venture of BAIC and Hyundai Motor Co

- Jiangxi Changhe Automobile (Changhe) – engaged in a joint venture with Suzuki Motor Corporation, with some of the products it manufactures carrying the Suzuki brand

BEIQI FOTON MOTOR (Foton Motor) <600166.SS>

- Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co, 2012 - produces Auman medium and heavy-duty trucks (50:50 JV between Daimler and Foton)

Brilliance Auto, Huachen Auto Group <1114.HK>

- BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd - JV with BMW, operations include production, R&D, sales, after-sales services and purchasing of BMW automobiles in China

BYD Auto, part of BYD Company <002594.SZ>

- Shenzhen DENZA New Energy Automotive - jv between BYD Auto and Daimler AG specializing in luxury electric cars

- Faurecia plans to set up a 70/30 percent joint venture with Chinese electric car maker BYD, which will be principally engaged in R&D and production of advanced seat system solutions for BYD's car brands

Changan Automobile (Group) <000625.SZ>

- Changan Ford - joint venture between Changan Automobile and Ford, engaged in the manufacture of Ford brand passenger cars for the Chinese market

- Changan Mazda - joint venture between Changan Automobile and Mazda, engaged in the manufacture of Mazda brand passenger cars for the Chinese market

- Changan Peugeot Citroen (CAPSA) - jv between Changan and Groupe PSA, which is manufacturing and selling DS Automobiles branded passenger cars in China

- Changan Suzuki, 1993 - jv between Changan and Suzuki

Chery Automobile

- Chery Jaguar Land Rover - joint venture between Jaguar Land Rover and Chery to allow production of Jaguar Cars and Land Rover vehicles in China

Dongfeng Motor Corporation (unlisted), state-owned carmaker

- Dongfeng Yueda Kia Moto, 2002 - a JV between Dongfeng Motor Corporation (25 percent), Yueda Group(25 percent) and Kia Motors (50 percent), manufactures and sells KIA vehicles

- Dongfeng Honda Automobile, 2003 - produces a variety of Honda models also available in other markets and a handful of China-only products. A 50:50 JV with Honda Motor Company

- Dongfeng Motor Company Limited, 2003 known as DFL - produces passenger cars under the Nissan brand and commercial vehicles under the Dongfeng brand. A 50:50 JV between Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan Motors

- Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Automobile (DPCA),1992 - manufactures Peugeot and Citroën models for sale in China, a JV between Dongfeng Motor Group and PSA Peugeot Citroën

- Dongfeng Renault, 2013: an equally owned JV between Dongfeng Motor Group and Renault aimed to produce and sell Renault-branded vehicles

- Dongfeng Infiniti Motor, 2014: a 50:50 JV between Dongfeng Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor, responsible for managing Infiniti business in China

FAW <000800.SZ>

- FAW-Volkswagen, 1991: manufactures VW and Audi cars (FAW owns 51%, Volkswagen AG – 20%, Audi AG – 10%, and Volkswagen (China) Invest – 19%)

- FAW GM, 2009: manufactures light truck, pick-up truck, SUVs, MPVs and light van (50:50 JV between FAW and GM <GM.N>)

- FAW Mazda Motor Sales, 2005: JV operates Mazda car dealerships in China

- Sichuan FAW Toyota Motor Co, 2002: makes sedans, such as Corolla, SUVs and medium buses

Fujian Motors Industry Group Co Ltd

- Fujian Benz, 2007: the Vans production base of Daimler AG <DAIGn.DE> in the Asian-Pacific region and the production base with a complete Vans product line-up. A JV co-invested by Daimler Vans Hong Kong Limited

- South East (Fujian) Motor, 1995: produces passenger cars and minibuses sold under the Soueast marque and Mitsubishi brand, owned by China Motor Corporation (25%), Fujian Motor Industry Group (50%) and Mitsubishi Motors (25%)

GAC <601238.SS> (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co)

- Guangqi Honda, 2011 - produces Honda-branded models and one car sold under the China-only Everus brand (50:50 JV co-owned by Honda Motor and GAC Group)

- GAC Toyota, 2004 - a 50:50 joint-venture between GAC Group and Toyota Motor

- GAC Fiat, 2010 - a 50:50 joint-venture between GAC Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobile. Fiat has agreed to invest an initial US $559 million in the venture

- GAC Mitsubishi - a joint venture between GAC and the Japanese automaker Mitsubishi. Became operational in Sept. 2012

- GAC Toyota - manufactures Toyota vehicles for the Chinese market and it's a 50:50 joint venture between GAC and Toyota Motor Company

Geely Auto:

SAIC Group, state-owned, is parent of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SAIC Motor) <600104.SS>:

- SGMW, 2002 - manufactures commercial and private Wuling and Baojun cars (JV of SAIC Motor, Liuzhou Wuling Motors Co Limited and GM China)

- SAIC Volkswagen, 1984 - manufactures and sells Volkswagen and Skoda cars (SAIC owns 50%, Volkswagen Group - 40% and Volkswagen China Investment Co - 10%)

- Shanghai Sunwin Bus Corp (SUNWIN) - manufactures buses (JV of SAIC Motor, Volvo (China) Investment Corp. and Volvo Bus Corp.)

Zotye Automobile Co Ltd <000980.SZ>:

- Zotye Ford Automobile Co., Ltd., 2017 - will offer all-electric vehicles for consumers in China under a new brand (50:50 JV of Ford Motor Company and Zotye)

(Compiled by Stratos Karakasidis, Bartosz Dabrowski and Joannna Jonczyk-Gwizdala; editing by Alexander Smith)