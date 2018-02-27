By Fiston Mahamba

Botswana blames Congo's humanitarian crisis on Kabila

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Botswana blamed Congolese President Joseph Kabila on Monday for his country's humanitarian and security crisis, in the sharpest criticism yet from an African government of his refusal to step down.

Western powers have repeatedly criticized Kabila whose mandate expired in December 2016, but African countries have treaded more gently, urging progress toward long-delayed elections but avoiding direct condemnations of Kabila.

Congo emerged from a five-year war in 2003 that killed millions, most from hunger and disease, and the current political crisis has contributed to a surge of conflict that has forced millions to flee their homes.

"We continue to witness a worsening humanitarian situation in that country mainly because its leader has persistently delayed the holding of elections, and has lost control over the security of his country," Botswana's Ministry of International Affairs said in a statement.

Congolese officials were not immediately available for comment.

Botswana's statement comes after the resignation of Kabila's close ally Jacob Zuma as South African president added to uncertainty about his standing among key African states.

Kabila is facing mounting pressure in the streets to organize prompt elections. Security forces once again cracked down violently on a church-led march on Sunday, killing at least two people. More than a dozen protesters have been killed since December.

The police said on Monday that an officer had been arrested for violating orders by firing a rubber bullet at a protester from too close a range - less than 20 meters (yards), killing him.

However, a doctor at the hospital where the man, pro-democracy activist Rossy Mukendi, died on Sunday, told Reuters he had been hit in the heart by a bullet that had entered and exited his body.

The statement by Botswana, one of Africa's most stable democracies, urged "the international community to put more pressure on the leadership in the Democratic Republic of Congo to relinquish power and pave way for the ushering in of a new political dispensation".

Kabila denies he is trying to cling to power and has attributed election delays to logistical and financial constraints.

However, he has refused to publicly rule out trying to change the constitution to remove term limits that prevent him from running for re-election, as the presidents of neighboring Congo Republic and Rwanda have done.

Congo's political turmoil has emboldened the dozens of militia groups that operate in its mineral-rich eastern borderlands and is stoking fears the country could slip back into civil war.

At least eight people were killed on Monday following clashes between Nande and Hutu militias in North Kivu province, local official Hope Sabini told Reuters.



(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Additional reporting by Patient Ligodi; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Aaron Ross and Robin Pomeroy)