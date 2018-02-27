LONDON (Reuters) - Diageo <DGE.L>, the world's largest spirits company, is launching a U.S. limited edition of its Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch featuring a woman on the label, called Jane Walker, it said on Monday.

Diageo launches Jane Walker Scotch

The launch in March marks the first major change to the brand's "striding man" logo in over a century and comes as Diageo and peers try to attract more women drinkers.

For ever bottle of Jane Walker sold, Diageo will donate $1 to organizations supporting women's causes.

