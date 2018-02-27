Captaincy last thing Taylor needs: Brennan

Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan says Ash Taylor can be a future Titans leader but believes the captaincy is the last thing the playmaker needs in 2018.

Ash Taylor doesn't need the burden of captaincy this season, Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan says.

Brennan overlooked Taylor, Kevin Proctor and Nathan Peats to hand the 2018 captaincy to Ryan James.

The giant forward shared skipper duties with Proctor last year but took the reins mid-season after Proctor was embroiled in a Canberra cocaine bust.

Brennan said Taylor also had the makings of a captain but first needed to get his own game in order.

The Titans mentor has challenged the halfback to step up and earn his marquee dollars after signing a three-year, $1 million-plus a season extension until the end of 2021 last October.

"There are leaders in their own right - Kevin Proctor and Nathan Peats and even Ash Taylor at some point will develop into a good leader," Brennan said.

"Ash has a lot of expectations on him this year, I don't think he needs the burden of being the captain.

"The halfback leads the team anyway.

"To be honest Ash needs to worry about Ash more so than what is going on with the team."

As 2017 captain, James endured a season from hell.

The Titans limped to second-last after a spate of injuries, off-field dramas and reports of Jarryd Hayne falling out with then coach Neil Henry.

By August Henry had been sacked by the Gold Coast while Hayne has since returned to Parramatta.

James said it had been tough but was confident of reversing his fortunes this season with Proctor and Peats by his side.

"I am still learning as I go," James said.

"(But) having those guys to lean on is something I am looking forward to because with those guys around me I feel I can take my game to another level."

Meanwhile, the Titans are still waiting on scan results for Brendan Elliott (ankle), who went down in their weekend trial loss to the Warriors on the Sunshine Coast.

Brennan expects Proctor (throat), fellow forward Jai Arrow (ribs) and winger Anthony Don (shoulder) to return for their March 11 season-opener against Canberra.