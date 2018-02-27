$50k spent on Nauru mould steam cleaner

The Home Affairs department spent $50,000 on an industrial steam cleaner to rectify major mould outbreaks at the Nauru immigration detention centre.

The department and then centre operator Transfield (now Broadspectrum) were warned about mould health risks to asylum seekers and staff in a top-secret 2014 report, AAP revealed last week.

The report by microbiologist Dr Cameron Jones said airborne and surface-bound fungal and bacterial cells and spores are capable of causing disease "by direct infection, toxicosis or by allergy".

At least 20 former detention centre staff have become seriously ill from mould exposure, including an Australian teacher who now has a cognitive disability.

Officials said the first time the department became aware of reports of mould-related illnesses among former detention staff was via media articles.

"We certainly had no (work health and safety) incidents reported either from our service providers or from our own staff related to mould," department official David Nockels told a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Monday night.

Mr Nockels said he was aware of a complaint made to work health and safety regulator Comcare about an alleged mould-related illness.

"My understanding... (is) that complaint was acknowledged and it went no further," he said.

He defended the department and Transfield's efforts to tackle the mould and pointed to Comcare reports that approved the remediation works.

"We purchased significantly large... industrial sized equipment... a massive steam cleaner at the cost of $50,000," Mr Nockels told the hearing.

He later admitted he didn't know what the machine did because he hadn't seen it in action.

Government backbencher Ian Macdonald responded "you are kidding".

"Do you or anyone else in Canberra know that anywhere you live in tropical Australia... that mould is a natural part of life, it's constant, people don't get sick from it," Senator Macdonald said.

"Do you know if the government is about to provide a $50,000 machine to help every resident of Babinda, Tully, Mission Beach, Innisfail, Daintree? ... I can't believe the department falls for this agitation."

He suggested Dr Jones was from Melbourne or Tasmania and "didn't know what mould looked like".

Dr Jones told AAP last week security guards at the detention centre had prevented him from taking extensive photographs and video to capture the scale of the mould problem.

Mr Nockels blamed Nauru government rules for a ban on filming and video equipment at the centre.

He said the mould remediation work was completed on Nauru at the beginning of 2017.

However, photos obtained by AAP last week show evidence the mould is still a problem.