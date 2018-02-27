Fulbright gives $10m boost for academics

Australian researchers wanting to collaborate with American partners will have more opportunities to get a leg up with a new $10 million scholarship program.

A whole new branch of Fulbright scholarships aimed at advancing cutting-edge science and developing collaborations between business and researchers is possible thanks to a donation from the Kinghorn Foundation.

The Fulbright Future scholarships will go to researchers at all stages of their career who have ideas to improve the health, wellbeing, and prosperity of Australians with innovative projects focused on creating big impacts.

Applications are already open and the program will be officially launched at a gala dinner in Canberra on Tuesday night.

The Australian-American Fulbright Commission's executive director, Thomas Dougherty, says the new program is the most comprehensive and generous on offer, covering not only travel and living expenses for Australian academics to head to the US but also the full tuition costs or visiting researcher fees at any American university.

It is open to postgraduate students, postdoctoral candidates, academics and professionals.

"Fulbright has been a conduit for facilitating bilateral connections for over 70 years, and with this new program we aim to provide a whole new suite of opportunities for international education and research collaboration, as well as helping to bridge the gaps between industry and academia," Mr Dougherty said in a statement.