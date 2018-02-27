News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum's harrowing warning after flu leaves her fighting for life six times
Mum's harrowing warning after flu leaves her fighting for life six times

Cardinal Pell's case back in court again

AAP /

Cardinal George Pell's lawyers and prosecutors are due back in court again, only days before the start of a hearing to determine if he stands trial on historical sexual offence charges.

Pell, 76, denies the allegations and is not expected to attend a brief administrative update in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Pell, the highest-ranking Catholic official to be charged with sexual abuse, will face a four-week committal hearing due to start on Monday.

The former Sydney and Melbourne archbishop and Ballarat priest has taken leave from his position as Vatican treasurer to fight the charges.

Back To Top
feedback