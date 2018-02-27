News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum's harrowing warning after flu leaves her fighting for life six times
Mum's harrowing warning after flu leaves her fighting for life six times

Putin orders 'humanitarian corridor' in Syria's eastern Ghouta: agencies

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the implementation of a daily ceasefire in Syria's eastern Ghouta, starting on Tuesday, and the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" via which civilians can leave, his defence minister was quoted as saying.

The minister, Sergei Shoigu, said the ceasefire would run from 09:00 until 14:00 local time daily, RIA news agency reported. He said details on the location of the corridor would be released soon.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Back To Top
feedback