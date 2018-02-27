Ricciardo leads times, laps in F1 testing

News

The Australian's lap of 1min 20.179sec during the morning session at Spain's Circuit de Catalunya was 0.17s quicker than second-placed Valtteri Bottas.

Both laps came before conditions deteriorated on Monday afternoon.

Ricciardo also topped the lap count, with 105.

It's in stark contrast to last year when mechanical issues ruined Red Bull's pre-season testing and then hampered one of the team's cars in more than a third of races last season.



"(The lap count) is the big positive today," the 28-year-old Ricciardo told F1.com.

"We did a run before lunch, 35 laps at once, and we only came in because it was lunchtime.

"I don't want to get ahead of ourselves but it has been a good first day."

Asked if the RB14 could be a championship-winning car, Ricciardo said "potentially yeah" before noting it was quite early in the year.

But he wasn't all smiles, expressing his frustration at track temperatures dipping as low as 2C.

Ricciardo thinks teams would get a lot more productive work done in Bahrain, which held a round of testing in 2017.

"The afternoon was so cold so we didn't get any real productive running," he said.

Ricciardo and Mercedes' Bottas both set their leading times on medium compound tyres while soft tyres were the choice of the third-ranked driver, Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari (1:20.506).

Renault had a positive session as Nico Hulkenberg was fourth, ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz.

World champion Lewis Hamilton put in 25 laps and was sixth fastest.

Ricciardo's Dutch teammate Max Verstappen did not leave the pits but is expected to drive on day two.

Months of work are on public display at the track which will give the teams invaluable data as they test their new cars for the first time.

Making comparisons is not an exact science, however, due to variables in tyre selection, fuel load, engine setting and the track at the circuit being freshly re-laid.

Each of the 10 teams can run only one car at a time so their drivers must rotate, either session by session or day by day, over the four-day test.

A second test phase takes place next week with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 25.

