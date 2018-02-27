News

Russia, Egypt may restart talks on Red Sea airport checks in spring

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Egypt could restart talks on checking Red Sea airports near resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada in the spring, after the resumption of Russian flights to Cairo, RIA news agency cited Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov on Monday.

Russia halted civilian air traffic to Egypt in October 2015 after Islamist militants detonated a bomb on a Russian Metrojet flight departing the tourist resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, killing all 224 people on board.


(Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Polina Ivanova)

