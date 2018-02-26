Durban (South Africa) (AFP) - South African fast bowler Morne Morkel announced on Monday that he would retire from international cricket after the four-Test series against Australia which starts at Kingsmead on Thursday.

South Africa fast bowler Morkel to quit international cricket

The tall paceman has played in 83 Tests, 117 one-day internationals and 44 Twenty20 internationals.

Morkel, 33, has taken 294 Test wickets and his tally across all formats is 529.

Morkel said: ?It was an extremely tough decision but I feel the time is right to start a new chapter.?

Morkel?s decision means he will not be available for the World Cup in England next year.

There were reports last year that Morkel was contemplating playing county cricket in England under the Kolpak regulation, which would make him ineligible for national selection.