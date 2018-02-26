Daimler, MizMaa invest in Israeli tech startup Anagog

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler and U.S. venture capital firm MizMaa Ventures took part in a round of financing for Tel Aviv-based start-up Anagog Ltd, Daimler said on Monday, without providing financial details.

Daimler opened a Mercedes-Benz research and development center in Tel Aviv last year, making it one of a growing number of multinational firms seeking to tap into Israel's auto technology expertise as the industry moves toward self-driving cars.

Anagog has developed software that analyses user behavior directly in the mobile phone, using sensors, and then predicts future scenarios on the basis of artificial intelligence.

Last year, Anagog and Daimler launched the EQ Ready App, which helps drivers decide whether it makes sense for them to switch to greener car technology by recording real journeys and comparing them with electric and hybrid vehicles.





(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Mark Heinrich)