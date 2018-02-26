News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum's harrowing warning after flu leaves her fighting for life six times
Mum's harrowing warning after flu leaves her fighting for life six times

Huawei in early 5G trials with 30 telcos; CEO rejects U.S. security fears

Reuters
Reuters /

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The chief executive of Huawei [HWT.UL] said on Monday the pace of commercialization for next-generation 5G wireless network is picking up pace as the Chinese telecom equipment giant has begun pre-commercial development with more than 30 telecom operators.

Huawei in early 5G trials with 30 telcos; CEO rejects U.S. security fears

Huawei in early 5G trials with 30 telcos; CEO rejects U.S. security fears

Speaking to reporters at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, CEO Ken Hu also said he welcomed "factual debate" about any security concerns governments or network operators may have about security threats from its products.
Hu dismissed U.S. government concerns that its products pose security threats as "groundless suspicions".

(Reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by Jason Neely)

Back To Top
feedback