Germany's openness should not be exploited: Zypries tells Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany must be careful that its economic openness is not exploited as a gateway for other countries' interests, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries was quoted as saying on Monday after Chinese automaker Geely's purchase of a stake in Daimler <DAIGn.DE>.

Zypries told business daily Handelsblatt that she viewed Geely's move as a corporate decision on which she did not want to comment, adding Germany was an open economy that welcomed investment as long as all parties complied with the rules.

But Zypries also said that Germany's openness generally should not be used as a gateway for other countries' "industrial-political interests".

