JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state prosecutors will announce in two weeks whether they will reinstate corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma, eNCA television reported on Monday.

South African prosecutor to announce decision on Zuma graft charges in two weeks: eNCA television

The 783 counts of corruption against Zuma relate to a 30 billion rand ($2.6 billion) government arms deal arranged in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority shortly before Zuma ran for the presidency.

South Africa's High Court reinstated the charges in 2016 and the Supreme Court upheld that decision last year, rejecting an appeal by Zuma and describing the NPA's decision to set aside the charges as "irrational".

It then fell to NPA Head Shaun Abrahams to decide whether or not the NPA would pursue a case against Zuma, who resigned as head of state earlier this month on orders of the ruling African National Congress.

NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku could not be reached for comment.

($1 = 11.5529 rand)



(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)