UK boxer dies after heavyweight bout

British boxer Scott Westgarth has died after falling ill following a bout at the weekend.

Westgarth looked uncomfortable as he was interviewed ringside after his points victory over Dec Spelman in Doncaster and was later taken to hospital, where he died.

"God bless Scott Westgarth. To promote a boxing show and a young man doing a job he loves losing his life, I have no words," Stefy Bull, Westgarth's promoter, wrote on social media on Monday.

Spelman also reacted to the news.

"Absolutely heartbroken and lost for words, all continue to pray for Scott's family and the people close to him rest easy my friend," he said on Twitter.