Paris (AFP) - Roger Federer remains on top of the latest ATP world rankings released on Monday, as Kevin Anderson and Juan Martin del Potro the only movers in the top 10 and Diego Schwartzman shot into the top 20.

Schwartzman shoots into top 20 in ATP ranking

Anderson and Del Potro each climb a place with Jack Sock dropping two spots to 10th.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Schwartzman is up five places to 18th after claiming the clay-court title in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday for the biggest win of his career. He beat Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the final.

ATP rankings at February 26

1. Roger Federer (SWI) 10,105 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,760

3. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,960

4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,635

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,450

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,810

7. David Goffin (BEL) 3,280

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,825 (+1)

9. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 2,745 (+1)

10. Jack Sock (USA) 2,650 (-2)

11. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,595 (+1)

12. Stanislas Wawrinka (SWI) 2,475 (+1)

13. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2,470 (+1)

14. Pablo Carreño-Busta (ESP) 2,405 (-3)

15. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,335 (+1)

16. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,305 (-1)

17. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,275

18. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,220 (+5)

19. John Isner (USA) 2,205 (-1)

20. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1,985 (+1)