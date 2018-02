MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian president Vladimir Putin last year approved a defense spending program that takes effect from this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov said the program is a state secret, and he did not give the value or the duration of the spending program.



(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)