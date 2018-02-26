News

Turkey requested extradition of Syrian Kurdish leader from Czech Republic: spokesman

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has officially requested the extradition of former Syrian Kurdish PYD leader Saleh Muslim from the Czech Republic, Ankara's government spokesman said on Monday, after authorities arrested Muslim in Prague a day earlier.

Speaking during an interview with broadcaster NTV, Bekir Bozdag said Turkey's justice ministry had delivered the extradition request to Czech authorities and added Muslim would appear in court on Monday.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

