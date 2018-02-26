Clear path to dumping UK ties, court told

British law set out "straightforward steps" for Labor senator Katy Gallagher to renounce her citizenship, but she did not follow them, the High Court has heard.

Senator Katy Gallagher ... says she took every step to renounce her British citizenship (file).

Attorney-General Christian Porter lodged a submission in the court on Monday arguing why Senator Gallagher should be disqualified from parliament.

The ACT senator, who was chosen to fill a casual vacancy in March 2015, argues she took every step possible to renounce her British citizenship by descent.

The attorney-general said Senator Gallagher should have been aware from 2015 of her obligations under section 44 of the constitution - which bans dual nationals from parliament - and had been "on notice" from March 2016 that an early double dissolution election was a possibility.

However, she did not submit a renunciation declaration to the UK Home Office until April 20, 2016, and lodged her election nomination on May 31.

The UK government sought more information on July 1, a day before the election, and the renunciation came into effect on August 16.

"British law ... provides a straightforward path (to renounce citizenship)," the attorney-general argued.

The attorney-general said Senator Gallagher did not seek to find out how long it would take, or if it was possible to speed up the process or tell the UK Home Office of the urgency of the matter.

"It is irrelevant whether or not Senator Gallagher took all steps reasonably required by foreign law to renounce her British citizenship before nomination. She was incapable of being chosen as a senator because, at the time of nomination, she was a citizen of a foreign power."