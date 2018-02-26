South Korea's Moon says U.S. should lower threshold for North Korea talks: Blue House

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday the United States should lower the threshold for talks with North Korea, while Pyongyang should in return show willingness towards denuclearization.

"Recently, North Korea has shown it is open to actively engaging the United States in talks and the United States is talking about the importance of dialogue," Moon said during a meeting in Seoul with Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong.

"There is a need for the United States to lower the threshold for talks with North Korea and North Korea should show it is willing to denuclearize. It's important the United States and North Korea sit down together quickly," he said, according to a statement from his office.



