More storage needed than Snowy: experts

Australia is going to need a lot more storage than just the prime minister's pet Snowy Hydro 2.0 project as the country transitions to using more renewable energy, senators have heard.

Malcolm Turnbull has been a strong proponent of the plan to increase the storage capacity of the iconic scheme by 50 per cent since it was proposed last March, frequently speaking as if it was a certainty to go ahead although a feasibility study was only completed in December.

That study found the project, while financially and technically viable, is likely to cost between $3.8 billion and $4.5 billion, far outweighing the initial estimate of $2 billion.

The head of the government agency that partly funded the feasibility study says there are limitations on where the 2000 megawatts generated by the Snowy Hydro upgrade could be supplied to because of the capacity of the interconnectors between states.

"The Snowy project, if it were to go ahead, does provide a lot of storage and it can support a lot of renewables, but primarily in NSW and Victoria," Australian Renewable Energy Agency chief executive Ivor Frischknecht told a Senate committee on Monday.

"But even if you assume the interconnector constraints away, at some point in the development of the NEM you're going to need quite a bit more storage than simply Snowy."

That was the case both in the short-term - because Snowy 2.0 wouldn't be finished until at least 2024 - and in the long-term.

ARENA's chief financial officer Ian Kay said Snowy Hydro would have the capacity to support the projected roll-out of renewable energy generation until about 2030.

"At that stage, and I guess for storage and for pumped hydro we're not just looking at Snowy 2.0, there will be a number of other projects we will need to have come into the market because Snowy 2.0 will reach a capacity around about 2030," he told the committee.