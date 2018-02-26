Bosson back for Guineas ride on Embellish

Jockey Opie Bosson will be out to add to his Group One haul when he partners Embellish in the Australian Guineas at Flemington.

The New Zealander returns on Saturday to partner the three-year-old in the 1600m race after the colt ran sixth in the C S Hayes Stakes at Flemington on February 17.

Bosson is no stranger to success on the big stage.

He's a 43-time Group One winner in his home country with four on Australian soil.

Bosson sits 11th on the New Zealand jockeys' premiership table this season, but has amassed the most prize money.

Embellish has the credentials to win the Guineas and become the first New Zealand-trained three-year-old to do so.

Bosson said Embellish found the 1400m of the C S Hayes too short, and a little sharp, and he expects improvement on Saturday.

However he is also expecting improvement from of his rivals.

"I thought his run was just OK," Bosson said.

"The 1400 metres was probably just a little bit short for him.

"He was off the metal for most of the race and he couldn't really sprint with them and just kept grinding away.

"But he's certainly classy enough.

"He's been pretty impressive every run he's been in so far this campaign, bar for his last start, and he's up there with some of the better three-year-olds that I've ridden."

With Bosson due to fly over from New Zealand later in the week, the jockey said reports from Melbourne were the colt has trained on nicely.

"I heard he galloped really well on Saturday morning," Bosson said.

"Dan Miller, who's looking after him, knows what he's talking about.

"He needs to find a few lengths to win but hopefully we get a nice draw, get a nice run and the 1600 metres on Saturday is certainly much better for him.

"I'm sure he'll be hitting the line strong."

Embellish is currently rated a $21 Guineas chance with Cliff's Edge and Grunt, the quinella pairing from the C S Hayes, topping the market at $4.50 and $5.50 respectively.