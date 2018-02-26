Saints to blood top-ten draft picks

St Kilda will throw top draft picks Hunter Clark and Nick Coffield straight into the mix in Wednesday night's AFL pre-season clash with Carlton.

Saints defender Nathan Brown is confident draft picks Hunter Clark and Nick Coffield will wow fans.

And key defender Nathan Brown believes it won't take long for the pair to wow fans and earn a senior debut.

Clark and Coffield, both 18, were taken with picks seven and eight in last year's national draft.

They've been named on the bench for the clash at Ikon Park, with coach Alan Richardson also putting Paddy McCartin and David Armitage in a strong Saints lineup.

Brown, who will feature at fullback, has been a training mentor for Coffield and fellow defensive draftee Oscar Clavarino and has been blown away by what he's seen so far.

"Coffield is spending time down back specifically with me," he told AAP.

"When he gets the ball in his hands it's like he's been playing for a while and that's always a good sign.

"Hunter is very in and at it inside, a tough player for a young kid.

"I've worked closely with the tall backman Oscar and he's great. He's very tall and goes at the ball.

"They're all exciting and we've done very well at the draft table this year."

Clavarino, taken at pick 35, is considered a bit further back with his development and won't play against the Blues while St Kilda's sole trade acqusition, defender Logan Austin, is an emergency.

Carlton will field recycled players Jarrod Garlett (Gold Coast), Matthew Kennedy (GWS) and Aaron Mullett (North Melbourne) for the first time, though Darcy Lang (Geelong) hasn't been picked.

Key trio Patrick Cripps, Matthew Kreuzer and captain Marc Murphy will lead the Blues.

Brown said the Saints were excited to start a new journey after missing the finals last season with a poor run home.

"The golden question is how do you find that consistency?" he said.

"That's what we've worked on pre-season. Keeping every training session at that high standard.

"Our good footy is really good. It's doing that and not collapsing when the pressure is on.

"It's not about getting that (high standard) on Wednesday night. It's about finding it through the season and preparing for finals, hopefully."